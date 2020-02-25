An investigation into the water contamination in Strandfontein is still under way despite the City confirming the water was safe to drink. File Photo: Ross Jansen/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - An investigation into the water contamination in Strandfontein is still under way despite the City confirming the water was safe to drink. Mayco member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said: “Provisional findings have revealed that an alternative water system was installed in the area, and this system failed to comply with the City’s by-law provisions for preventing cross contamination of non-potable water with the drinking water supply.”

She said the investigation is expected to conclude by the end of the week. “Records reflect that over a two-day period (February 19 to 21) 28 water quality complaints emanating from Strandfontein area were received. Each of these complainants had already received attention on February 20. The principal water inspector activated stakeholders, including City Health and depot operational staff, listed all affected properties, and contacted each complainant individually in order to understand the extent of the problem and to gain further information regarding property access.”

On Friday, the City of Cape Town announced that it was busy investigating the water quality. It also said that water tankers were distributed to Strandfontein to provide access to potable water until the situation was resolved. The City’s Health Department advised residents in the Strandfontein area to refrain from drinking tap water and advised that the water should be boiled for one minute and left to cool before drinking it.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien confirmed that the water was currently safe to drink after tests were conducted on Sunday. “We had identified a potential source for the contamination and our teams were dispatched to stop the water flow so that there would be no further contamination.”