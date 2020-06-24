Investigation launched after Khayelitsha rape victim allegedly turned away by cop

Cape Town - A disciplinary investigation has been launched after a Khayelitsha woman who was raped in the area was allegedly turned away from the Khayelitsha police station. According to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Yolisa Matakata was horrified to learn of the incident where the victim was allegedly turned away by a police official and been advised to return a day later. "As a consequence, Matakata has called for a disciplinary investigation against the implicated police employee. "A preliminary investigation into the ordeal has already been initiated. Details of the incident have been circulating on social media platforms. "Preliminary reports suggest that the 26-year-old victim had visited the police station in Site B on Monday evening, 22 June 2020 and was indeed attended to by a police official from the police station.

"The police official in question has been identified as part of the unfolding investigation," Potelwa said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a senior police official from Khayelitsha police station visited the victim’s home as part of the investigation and a rape case was subsequently opened. The perpetrator is yet to be arrested as detectives are following several leads.

Matakata reiterated the SAPS's stance on dealing with cases of rape, sexual violation and other forms of violence, contained in organisational directives, which stipulate that no one who wishes to open a case should be turned away from police stations.

"I cannot wait to see the disciplinary investigation finalised. Not only is it embarrassing to know that a victim of a crime left a police station without being assisted.

"The claims of what happened smack of dereliction of duty on the part of police. The unfortunate incident happens when the country is battling an alarming rate of incidence of gender based violence," Matakata said.

In an unrelated incident, Potelwa said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating an incident where a 39-year-old suspect, who was held at the Khayelitsha police station for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death, was found dead in the holding cells on Tuesday afternoon.

"The suspect had been arrested on Monday evening after the death of his 36-year-old girlfriend who was allegedly beaten to death by the deceased after an argument.

"The SAPS in the Western Cape reiterates its commitment to rooting out all forms of violence including gender-based violence and ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book," Potelwa said.