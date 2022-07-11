Investigation launched after light plane crashes in Worcester, leaving two injured

Cape Town - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has sent two investigators to Worcester to conduct an inquiry into a small plane crash in which two people were injured. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, when the light aircraft tried to re-land at Worcester Aerodrome.

Emergency role-players, including the local municipality’s fire and rescue services, responded to the incident. Breede Valley Municipality spokesperson JP Myburg said: “From what I understand, the sudden increase in wind speeds led to the accident. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and the emergency services were quick to respond.” Myburg said the craft was identified as a light plane from the Worcester Flying Club.

The club’s chief flight instructor, Pieter Wise, said the club could not release any information until the SACAA had finalised its investigation. SACAA spokesperson, Sisa Majola, said: “SACAA’s accident and incident investigation division (AIID) has been informed of the aircraft accident, which occurred during the landing phase within the aerodrome.” Majola said SACAA’s AIID had started the process to collect evidence, and two investigators were dispatched to the site to gather more information.

“This will assist to define the size and scope of the investigation, as well as the anticipated time-frame for the completion of a final accident investigation report,” he said. Majola said a preliminary report would be issued within 30 days from the day of the accident. “Please note that in terms of regulation 12.03.1 of the Civil Aviation regulations (2011), an aircraft accident investigation report is compiled in the interest of the promotion of aviation safety and the reduction of the risk of aviation accidents or incidents, not to apportion blame or liability,” Majola said.

Last month, two light aircraft crashed. Two men were injured on June 1, after their plane crashed on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand. Two pilots were injured and robbed of their belongings, including headsets, on June 28, after an emergency landing in Luzuko, Lower Crossroads. [email protected]