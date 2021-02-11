Investigation launched into death of Cape boys who fell into hole under N2 bridge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the department would undertake a full investigation into the death of four boys who fell into a hole at the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection at Nyanga on Monday. On Thursday, the MEC visited the Gugulethu families of the children. The bodies of Ivakele Kalikopu, 13, Nqabayethu Mlaza, 12, Axolile Mabangula,11 and Azola Quweni, 13, were recovered by emergency crews on Monday night. “The purpose of my visit today was to extend sincere personal condolences to the families. Our thoughts are with the families during this heartbreaking time. “I also inspected the site where this tragic incident occurred. We are undertaking a full investigation and details will be released once the findings are received,” Madikizela said. I visited the families of the four children who tragically died after falling into a hole at the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection at Nyanga on Monday.@WCGovTPW @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/j9tebOSr7l — MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (@MadikizelaBongz) February 11, 2021 Before visiting the families, I inspected the site where this tragic incident occurred. @WCGovTPW @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/bDicKcZ8cw — MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (@MadikizelaBongz) February 11, 2021 His visit comes after Wednesday’s visit by Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, and Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu.

“What has happened here is tragic and is a social problem we must attend to as a matter of urgency. As the department, we will have to find a site where people will build houses for themselves and those who cannot, we will be there to assist.

“We need to work together to ensure that we provide a permanent solution on housing issues in the Western Cape. We fought for our people to have a better life and that is what we have strived for and are still committed to do,” said Sisulu.

Zulu said: “We need to focus on what has happened and find a lasting solution. As parents, we should not allow our kids to play far away from us. Let us look after our children.” She has activated South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) support for the families.

Madikizela said public safety was his department’s highest priority and they tried to remain vigilant at all times.

“The Department of Transport and Public Works and its contractors inspect all provincial road infrastructure several times a week and repair and replace as required to ensure safety for road users.

“The structural integrity of infrastructure such as the Borcherds Quarry bridge on the N2 has not been compromised.”

He said it was understood that over the previous weekend, criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road and this resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there, unaware of this danger.

As previously reported, it is our understanding that over the previous weekend, criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road and this resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there, unaware of this danger.@WCGovTPW pic.twitter.com/kHkaz8cDec — MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (@MadikizelaBongz) February 11, 2021

“I therefore call on SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to increase policing in this area to prevent other incidents from happening. I also urge community members to report any knowledge of this sort of criminal activity as soon as it happens,” Madikizela said.

“We must continue to do everything possible to prevent a tragedy such as this happening again.”

Community members are encouraged to report such incidents by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone and 107 from a landline.

Cape Argus