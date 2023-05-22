Independent Online
Monday, May 22, 2023

Investigation officers from George looking for four suspects involved in assault case

Officers have appealed to the public to help them find four suspects, believed to be involved in the rape of a 31-year-old woman on October 18 last year. Picture: SAPS

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Officers attached to the George Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) have appealed to the public to help them find four suspects, believed to be involved in the rape of a 31-year-old woman on October 18 last year.

The suspects allegedly raped the woman at Hope Street in George.

The investigation officer, Ntobeko Nogcinisa, urged the public to come forward with any information which could lead to their arrests.

Investigations into the incident revealed that the victim was walking near the bridge at Hope Street at about 8.30pm when she was accosted by the suspects who grabbed her and took her under the bridge where they attacked her.

Three out of the four then took turns to rape her before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FCS unit at 082 335 1200 or 044 803 4642.

In an unrelated matter, FCS detectives are also looking for two women, Sorica Jansen and Nomusa Butherley, who would be able to assist police with cases reported in the recent past.

Both witnesses resided in Thembalethu, George at the time, but are believed to have moved from the area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is requested to contact Warrant Officer Martin Borg at 044 8034621 or 076 864 3633.

Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS app.

All information will be treated confidentially.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

