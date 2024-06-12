Investigation unveils multi-million rand payments between relatives and co-accused in Modack case

Cape Town - Multi-million rand payments between the relatives and co-accused of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack took centre stage in the Western Cape High Court this week. Documents shown in court yesterday show that his mother, who may not be named, was a member of a trust that received more than R2 million from a bank account which at one stage was run by his younger brother, Yaseen.

In an intricate number-crunching investigation, the Hawks team behind the arrest of Modack and his co-accused lifted the veil on how money moved between his co-accused as well as his wife, his mother and sister. Central to the investigation into the money laundering charges were transactions made using the bank account owned by Empire Car Investments, of which Yaseen was the original director. Captain Edward du Plessis told the court that while they discovered a sale agreement between Yaseen and co-accused Mogamat Adiel Mukudam dating back to May 5, 2019, they found that he started receiving mass amounts of money only a year later.

Mukudam told the police he paid R80000 for the purchase of the business, but Yaseen claims it was R100 000 and that he was paid in cash. It was also found that after becoming the director, Mukudam received a salary of a whopping R100 000 a month but cops later discovered that the bank card was found in Modack’s vehicle on the day of his arrest and not in Mukudam’s possession. Du Plessis analysed outgoing payments from the Empire account showing that Zane Killian received R96500 while Ricardo Morgan received R140 000.