Investigations continue into the five deaths in Khayelitsha at the weekend

Cape Town - Police have launched an investigation into a triple murder at Site C, Khayelitsha, on Saturday. Three men aged 34, 36 and 50 were shot. Police spokesperson André Traut said no suspects had been arrested.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an unrelated incident on the same evening, two men were shot and killed in Makhaza. One victim died on the scene and the other in hospital. Police said the victims were attacked by men driving a white VW Polo; they believe the motive for the attack were linked to the drug trade in the area. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg reported the shooting of a man, 25, and a 14-month-old baby in Vertrou Street, Crawford. The victim was apparently driving with his family when they came under attack. No suspects have been arrested.

In Oudtshoorn, police seized an illegal firearm on Friday. Two suspects, a mother, 42, and son, 18, were arrested, police spokesperson Christopher Spies said. A man , 56, was arrested for selling liquor illegally, while 16 suspects were arrested on drug charges and 12 arrested for possession of dangerous weapons. Police seized quantities of tik, mandrax and dagga and arrested suspects aged between 18 and 56.

Story continues below Advertisement

All suspects arrested in Oudtshoorn will appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court today. Anyone with any information about any incidents are encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected] Cape Argus