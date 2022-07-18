Investigations continue into the five deaths in Khayelitsha at the weekend

Cape Town - Police have launched an investigation into a triple murder at Site C, Khayelitsha, on Saturday.
Three men aged 34, 36 and 50 were shot. Police spokesperson André Traut said no suspects had been arrested.
In an unrelated incident on the same evening, two men were shot and killed in Makhaza. One victim died on the scene and the other in hospital.
Police said the victims were attacked by men driving a white VW Polo; they believe the motive for the attack were linked to the drug trade in the area.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg reported the shooting of a man, 25, and a 14-month-old baby in Vertrou Street, Crawford. The victim was apparently driving with his family when they came under attack. No suspects have been arrested.
Cape Town anti-gang unit takes guns off the streets in weekend operations
New report says Nelson Mandela Bay has overtaken Cape Town in the murder stakes
Premier Alan Winde speaks again about devolving policing powers to provinces
ANC says Western Cape’s ‘boots on the ground’ safety plan does not address causes of crime
In Oudtshoorn, police seized an illegal firearm on Friday. Two suspects, a mother, 42, and son, 18, were arrested, police spokesperson Christopher Spies said.
A man , 56, was arrested for selling liquor illegally, while 16 suspects were arrested on drug charges and 12 arrested for possession of dangerous weapons.
Police seized quantities of tik, mandrax and dagga and arrested suspects aged between 18 and 56.
All suspects arrested in Oudtshoorn will appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court today. Anyone with any information about any incidents are encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.