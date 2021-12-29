Investigations on-going after police confiscate drugs worth R4.1m near Leeu Gamka

Cape Town - Police have delivered a hammer blow against illegal drugs in the scenic Overberg town of Grabouw, arresting two suspects in separate incidences. In the first case, a 24-year-old man was arrested with 226 tik straws and five sachets, in the second a 36-year-old woman was arrested after she was found in possession of 13 mandrax tablets and 13 tik sachets.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said that in an operation between Overberg Flying Squad and the Grabouw Crime Prevention Unit, a known drug outlet was searched after information was received. Van Wyk said members were lauded for their efforts and vigilance to arrest these suspects. “The abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crimes in the area,” he said.

The police’s Provincial Organised Crime Investigators (OCI) Narcotics team in Beaufort West are continuing with their probe after a massive drug haul on the weekend was uncovered on the N1 near Leeu Gamka. On Tuesday a 44-year-old suspect appeared in the Prince Albert Magistrate’s court after police sniffer dogs uncovered R4.1 million worth of drugs hidden in a secret compartment of a Toyota Corrola which was stopped at a police roadblock. The court case was postponed to January 6 for bail information and a formal bail application. The man remains in custody.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said members attached to Leeu Gamka police and Central Karoo K9, deployed as part of Safer Festive Season operations, conducted a roadblock on the N1 where they stopped a Toyota Corolla just outside the central Karoo town. "A search of the vehicle ensued when a trained narcotic police dog reacted positively. This led to a thorough search of the motor vehicle where police detected a hidden compartment behind the back seat stashed with 11 880kg of tik. "Police confiscated the drugs and arrested the driver on a charge of dealing in drugs," said police spokesperson Christopher Spies.

Beaufort West commander Johan Du Toit thanked the members for the successful operation and commended the joint effort with the provincial traffic department to curb drug trafficking along main routes into this region. A 44-year-old suspect appeared in the Prince Albert Magistrate’s court after police sniffer dogs uncovered R4.1 million worth of drugs hidden in a secret compartment of a Toyota Corrola. Picture: SAPS Provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile expressed gratitude and lauded police members as well as traffic officials involved with the bust. “The eradication of drug trafficking along entry and exit routes of this province will continue unabated as we strive to rid communities of drugs.