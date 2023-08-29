Investigations under way after chaos and extensive damage at Rhodes High by learners

Cape Town - An investigation is currently under way after several Grade 12 learners at Rhodes High School caused havoc at the school, while “celebrating” edging closer to the end of secondary schooling. The large group of masked learners caused extensive damage to property, while reportedly attempting to “break into” classrooms on Friday.

Police, firefighters, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the school in Montreal Avenue, Mowbray, following reports of unrest caused by the learners. Police detained seven learners. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a group of Grade 12 learners allegedly went around throwing flour bombs, eggs and bricks. Several window panes were broken and doors damaged. Fire extinguishers were also set off.

“This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated. There is simply no justification for such ill-discipline,” Hammond said. The school initiated its emergency procedures and police, the fire department and EMS were activated. “School staff and learners requiring support were seen to. One of the staff members sustained a head injury, while three other learners required medical support for asthma and anxiety. Counselling support was also made available,” Hammond said.

Some of the identified learners have been issued with suspension letters and will face a disciplinary hearing, Hammond said. The school is conducting its own investigation in terms of disciplinary processes and what led to the disruption. Arrangements have been made to ensure that all exams will be written. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, said the services received an emergency call of the school being alight on Friday, but when Salt River crew arrived, this was not the case.

“The school was not on fire, but it seemed to be vandalism and the incident was referred to the SA Police Service.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. “We can confirm that Mowbray police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property involving a private vehicle,” Swartbooi said.