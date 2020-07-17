Ipid inundated with complaints against police since start of lockdown
Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said of the 588 cases, 97 emanated from the Western Cape and included two deaths as a result of alleged police actions.
Among cases reported were those allegedly involving deaths, the discharge of an official firearm by a police officer, torture and assault.
Cola said in line with the Ipid Act, regulations and standard operating procedures, all cases received were registered and allocated to the investigators, and they were in various stages of the investigation process.
“In some cases, Ipid is awaiting feedback from various stakeholders - for example, the post-mortem reports and ballistic reports,” Cole said. She said the turnaround times for the investigation process were determined by the merits of each case.
Meanwhile, Deidre Foster, spokesperson for the Western Cape Police Ombudsman, said they had received 167 complaints between March and June. Of those, Foster said 101 were still under investigation.
“As per our service standard, we try to conclude investigations within three months of receipt. However, this turnaround time depends on the complexity of our investigations and the level of co-operation we received from the police and the Cape Town metro police department.”
DA provincial spokesperson on community safety Reagen Allen said the spate of police brutality could not be condoned and further highlighted the need for oversight by the legislature during this time.@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus