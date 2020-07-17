Ipid inundated with complaints against police since start of lockdown

Cape Town - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been inundated with complaints against the police, with 588 cases including 11 deaths reported from March 26 to June 10.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said of the 588 cases, 97 emanated from the Western Cape and included two deaths as a result of alleged police actions.

Among cases reported were those allegedly involving deaths, the discharge of an official firearm by a police officer, torture and assault.

Cola said in line with the Ipid Act, regulations and standard operating procedures, all cases received were registered and allocated to the investigators, and they were in various stages of the investigation process.

“In some cases, Ipid is awaiting feedback from various stakeholders - for example, the post-mortem reports and ballistic reports,” Cole said. She said the turnaround times for the investigation process were determined by the merits of each case.