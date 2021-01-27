Ipid probing metro cops shooting at Cape driver in allegedly stolen car

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the dangerous confrontation that ensued between Cape Town metro police officers and a driver, which led to the officer shooting at the car in afternoon traffic.

The incident, that took place at the Racecourse Road and Otto du Plessis intersection on Monday, was caught on camera by motorists and pedestrians who watched as officers engaged the driver of a silver Audi A4.

The footage shows the officers approaching the vehicle after they had blocked the driver with their car. They metro cops then shoot at the car’s tyres.

Executive director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman said the officers explained the metro officers shot at the vehicle’s tyres after they caught up and stopped him for a second time. When they instructed him to exit his car, he refused.

“When he sped away a second time, officers followed him. He subsequently rammed through parking garage doors and entered the parking garage of a building where they followed and arrested him.”