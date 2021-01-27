Ipid probing metro cops shooting at Cape driver in allegedly stolen car
Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing the dangerous confrontation that ensued between Cape Town metro police officers and a driver, which led to the officer shooting at the car in afternoon traffic.
The incident, that took place at the Racecourse Road and Otto du Plessis intersection on Monday, was caught on camera by motorists and pedestrians who watched as officers engaged the driver of a silver Audi A4.
The footage shows the officers approaching the vehicle after they had blocked the driver with their car. They metro cops then shoot at the car’s tyres.
Executive director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman said the officers explained the metro officers shot at the vehicle’s tyres after they caught up and stopped him for a second time. When they instructed him to exit his car, he refused.
“When he sped away a second time, officers followed him. He subsequently rammed through parking garage doors and entered the parking garage of a building where they followed and arrested him.”
Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the directorate was investigating a case of discharging a firearm.
“It is alleged that the metro police officers were chasing a stolen vehicle which collided with their vehicle. As alleged, they fired shots at the tyres of the vehicle which sped off into a basement parking area of flats and the suspects were arrested.”
The 30-year-old man was was arrested for reckless and negligent driving. He was taken to Milnerton police station, where police are investigating several charges.
Bosman defended the actions of the metro police officers who discharged their firearms while pedestrians and drivers were in the vicinity.
“While our officers are armed to protect for their own safety, we cannot ignore the responsibility they have in protecting the lives and safety of fellow road users and residents,” Bosman said.
Cape Argus