Ipid report: MEC Reagen Allen horrified by police crimes but ANC, EFF calls it 'opportunistic'

Cape Town - Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight (CSPO) MEC Reagen Allen has decried the number of cases involving SAPS officers that were referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for it to conduct criminal investigations. While Ipid has still to release the report to the public, Allen released a statement expressing concern about the figures in it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “Ipid will table its annual report in Parliament on September 30. We can only engage and or comment on the contents of our annual report after it’s been tabled.” However, according to the CSPO head, Ipid received about 662 cases involving SAPS officers to investigate between April 2021 and March 2022. Out of the 662 cases, Ipid reportedly recommended action be taken in 215.

The cases Ipid recommended for further action included the death of 11 people as an alleged result of police action, seven deaths in police custody, nine cases of rape allegedly perpetrated by police officials, 10 alleged cases of torture, and 11 cases where police discharged their official firearms. “These statistics are horrific, a disgrace and an indictment on the SAPS. It’s a complete travesty that a service that should be protecting us is behind the same crimes it should be enforcing the law against,” Allen said. “The killings, rapes and any other crime committed by SAPS officers cannot be condoned. It’s enough that many residents have to deal with criminals. This is part of the reason why many residents have lost faith and trust in SAPS, as some members are seen to operate like criminals.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Allen also said that out of 447 of the cases referred to Ipid that appeared to require no further action, 366 cases were assault matters. He said: “It should also be noted that of the 215 cases that Ipid recommended for SAPS to take action against its officers, 160 cases are assault incidents. More so, the cases of common assault and assault GBH (with intent to cause grievous bodily harm) investigations occurred at 70 different police stations in the province. Ten of these stations accounted for 65 cases of assault, which is horrific.” Commenting on the revelations by Allen, the ANC and EFF in Western Cape say they are not impressed by some of the sentiments.

Story continues below Advertisement

ANC member of the Standing Committee on Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sport, Mesuli Kama, said: “MEC Allen must be cautioned against this excitement of his of wanting to politicise all SAPS challenges for cheap political point scoring. “He has failed dismally to implement the safety plan and hold to account his Leap (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officers costing the province R450 million.” “However, the ANC notes with grave concern the alarming rate of incidents that have been reported to and investigated by Ipid. We welcome and commend Ipid’s efficiencies and recommendations against SAPS officials without fear or favour.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, EFF MP Nazier Paulsen said: “MEC Allen has a very superficial analysis of the crime statistics. The police precincts he highlighted are mainly in the poorer, high-density African and coloured areas. They are grossly under-resourced. “MEC Allen would do well in focusing on his function than making his primary function arguing for the devolution of SAPS. However, we also note that SAPS is lacking in leadership. “Aside from that, it’s also important to acknowledge that crime cannot only be policed away, as it is a symptom of far deeper structural problems that exist, especially in our poorer communities,” Paulsen said.