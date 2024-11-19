IPSA celebrates a decade of growth and excellence in Islamic education

Cape Town - The International Peace College South Africa (IPSA), South Africa’s first Islamic tertiary institution registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training, recently marked ten years of accreditation and remarkable growth. Established in 2005 from the merger of the Islamic College of Southern Africa and the Darul Arqam Islamic Institute, IPSA has become a cornerstone of Islamic scholarship, research, and community service in South Africa.

Dr Dawood Terblanche, CEO of IPSA, highlighted the college’s mission to graduate ethical and service-oriented leaders through programs like the Higher Certificate in Islamic Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies, Honours in Islamic Studies, and the Master of Arts in Applied Islamic Thought. IPSA’s academic contributions include its peer-reviewed journal Al-Wasatiyyah, fostering interdisciplinary research on Islamic studies and African Muslim societies. A private institution, IPSA relies solely on the support of donors and funders, with no government funding.

This generosity has enabled the college to undertake impactful outreach initiatives, including Islamic Wills Clinics, Cape Town Mazaar Excursions, and Orphanage Iftar programs, all of which engage students while benefiting local communities. One milestone this year was a historic graduation ceremony where eleven graduates achieved cum laude honours. Dr Iekram Hoosen Alli, an IPSA alumnus and senior lecturer and Head of the Odontology Unit within the Division of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the University of Cape Town, praised IPSA’s faculty for blending academic rigour with practical wisdom.

“IPSA has given us more than just quality education. It has taught us to apply what we learn in every aspect of life,” he said. The college also embarked on a comprehensive campus revamp to integrate modern technology, enhance library facilities, and establish a worldclass conference centre. IPSA governing council chairperson, Advocate AB Mahomed SC, expressed pride in the institution’s achievements, stating, “IPSA’s success reflects the dedication of our staff, students, and supporters. By blending tradition with innovation, we are shaping a future for Islamic education in South Africa.”

Looking ahead, IPSA is preparing three new academic programs for approval: a PhD in Islamic Studies, a Postgraduate Certificate in Education, and a program in Islamic Psychology. These additions will expand IPSA’s academic offerings and further its mission of providing rigorous, interdisciplinary education that integrates Islamic scholarship with contemporary perspectives. Terblanche reaffirmed IPSA’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and academic excellence.