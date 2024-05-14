Ipusa slams ‘unfair’ recent Saps special task force danger pay hike

Cape Town - The Independent Policing Union of SA (Ipusa) has called the recent hikes in danger allowance, known as scarce skills allowance, reserved only for the special task force (STF), as “unfair” to lower-ranking officers. The union said the STF and national intervention unit (NIU) are again considered for another danger allowance hike from R4000 to R21000, and promotions from sergeant to warrant officer ranks.

This while the entire police service has not seen a significant move when it comes to their danger allowances, which currently stands at R700. “SAPS housing, medical aid, pension, clothing credit, etc, still need to be better and to date, things still look the same. “These are some of the matters demoralising the service,” said Ipusa president Nkuna Bethuel Nephtal. “The SAPS is currently experiencing very unhappy service, both operationally and supportively.

“The high number of referrals of disputes and grievances to the bargaining councils and Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is a sign that Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola is leading an unhappy service. The SAPS is doing little to address this issue,” he said. “While we value the role played by the STF, NIU, and other elite units in dealing with high-risk situations in the country, we believe that increasing their danger pay and promotions at these units has questioned the seriousness of the SAPS in combating crime in the country, which is irrational and unlawful because it is unsustainable and only addresses a few. “It also does not guarantee that they will not leave the service in the future. Our members, including those from elite units, deserve better. Their working conditions are unbearable, and the SAPS community ratio now stands at 1:419, double the international acceptable norm. Is this how we reward them?” Nephtal asked.

Police national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS management is equally concerned about the matter. “The management has developed a retention strategy for all its specialised units. Thus far, the concerns raised by the STF have received attention. Those in the lower ranks were promoted and appointed to the rank of warrant officer, and their scarce skills allowance has been increased,” said Mathe. She said talks are ongoing with those who have left the service with a good record. “The reality is that the SAPS will never match the salaries of those offered by the private sector. “Policing is a calling … It’s about passion, dedication, and commitment. We will continue to revise the retention strategy and ensure we improve our service benefits,” said Mathe.