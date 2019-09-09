Jeremy David Acton: “This is not acceptable if a person has not been stopped for REAL negligence, recklessness or dangerous driving. Routine testing for THC levels is just more fascism. UNTIL I mess up, my blood Cannabis level is my private business. I also claim the right to use Cannabis in my car, as it is a PRIVATE SPACE.

“Cannabis use in driving is already covered by the Road Traffic Safety Act, as it legislates against recklessness negligence and dangerous driving. If I am not being a problem like that, there is no reason to prosecute or even test me.”

O.J. Modikwe: “Police cells are going to be full.”

Ras Nongoloza: “Start with taxi drivers. I am not saying taxi drivers are stoned, I am just saying start with taxi drivers.”

Natasha Prins: “Leave the peaceful stoners and chase the real crime for Pete's sake.”

Yusuf Joe Mohamed: “These idiots also don't realise that each person’s tolerance is different, so you'll get those who have smoked now and in an hour they're completely fine again where with others, their high can last longer. And another question for those implementing this - Will they be testing for different strains? As some would possibly keep you higher for longer amounts of time.”

Shereen Ogle: “Those tests are so efficient and spot on. New Zealand uses them and boy oh boy once any drug is found in your system, you are arrested and your car impounded for 28 days.”