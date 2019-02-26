TAKE a photo, leave a legacy and win R2 000! Supplied

A unique opportunity to use your creative photographic talents has been launched by the SA Foundation for Islamic Arts (Safia). This initiative was launched to stimulate interest in this field, particularly among the youth. Shabodien Roomanay, a trustee of the foundation and convener of the photo competition, said he hoped that with this opportunity many would start looking at the wonderful world around them in a different light.

“We are pleased that Showkat Mukadam of Legacy FS has agreed to support this initiative. Even more exciting is that the Cape Argus is set to publish the winner’s photographs and promote the competition more widely,” he said.

The competition will run throughout the year with each month having a unique theme. The monthly winners get a cash prize of R2000 from Legacy FS and the Photo of the Year will win R5000 cash and a state-of-the-art Canon EOS 4000D camera, sponsored by Canon SA.

“We are looking for unique, well composed photographs that tell an extraordinary story about ordinary occurrences,” Roomanay said.

“We are privileged to live in a beautiful country filled with enormous talent from among many diverse communities.”

Roomanay said that the competition was open to all amateurs.

He encouraged all to use either their smartphones or specialised cameras to go out there and find the perfect photograph to fit the monthly theme.

The winner for January was matriculant Imaan Cassiem, who submitted a well-composed image that had a very special message based on the Human Interest theme.

This month’s submissions, based on the topic depicting any interesting aspect of nature, have been rolling in.

The winner of the February competition will be announced in the Cape Argus, and the winning image published.

All entry details, the list of monthly topics, rules and judging criteria can be found at www.safia.org.za

“Uploading the photos to the website is pretty easy.

“Simply clicking on the ‘competitions’ tab will get the entrant to easily send off their unique photo,” Roomanay said.