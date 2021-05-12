Islamic school principal in court for sexual assault and grooming

Cape Town - A Surrey Estate Islamic school principal and educator pleaded not guilty to three counts related to sexual assault, sexual grooming, and exposing a minor to child pornography and sexually explicit content.

Abdul Karriem Davids, 46, appeared at the Sexual Offences Court at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Davids’ wife, sister and father were present inside Courtroom G, behind him as the charges were read.

Davids founded the Halawa tul Quran hifth academy in Taurus Road, Surrey Estate, after an internal investigation was launched by his former place of employment, Jam ’Eyyatul Qurra, into allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a staff member.

Davids resigned with immediate effect.

The court heard that between 2016 and 2019 Davids had unlawfully and non-consensually committed acts of sexual assault against a minor female student, which included commenting on her body and inappropriate touching while showing her pornographic material.

The mother of the victim, speaking anonymously to protect the identity of her 15-year-old daughter said: “The day was a bit of a reality shock. My daughter wasn’t expected to testify immediately, so she was very nervous. The first hour was hard for her, but she gathered herself and kept on.”

The victim had chosen to testify with Davids present in the courtroom.

The case was expected to resume on June 1 and provisionally booked for June 3 and 10 to recommence.

Cape Argus