Ismail Rajah kidnap accused says he was gardening at night when he was arrested

Cape Town - One of the men accused of kidnapping construction mogul Ismail Rajah on Monday took the stand during his formal bail application at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after he was charged with four others under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). Elijah Silinga, 30, from Khayelitsha said in court that he was “not guilty” as the only accused to bring a bail application out of the four who were arrested at the Mandela Park residence from where Rajah was rescued on June 28.

His co-accused, Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa, abandoned their bail application after the State formally charged them with seven counts for their alleged involvement in criminal gang activity, in that they allegedly committed kidnappings for ransom. Charges they face include robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted extortion, attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It is alleged that Rajah was abducted by six men armed with assault rifles outside his construction business in Parow on March 9.

He was then shoved into a grey Audi and taken to the Mandela Park residence where he was violently tortured and held hostage for 111 days. The firearms have yet to be retrieved, according to an affidavit by a detective attached to the national anti-kidnapping unit. During proceedings, Silinga said that he was hired by Mvinjelwa’s mother to do intermittent gardening at the Mandela Park residence, and had no knowledge of Rajah being held hostage inside the house.

He said that he was trying to do the gardening at night and just came by to water the plants when the power cut. He decided to stay until the power came back to continue his work. He said he was on his way to the shop when the task force carried out the raid and he was arrested. He insisted he had no knowledge of what happened with Rajah. In reading an affidavit from detective Moeketsi Ramakatsa with reasons why the accused should not be released, State advocate Mervyn Menigo said: “The recent spate of kidnappings has caused shock, outrage and fear in Western Cape communities. “Mr Rajah being captive for 111 days has horrified the community and there has been intense public interest in the matter.

“The release of the accused, caught red-handed in a kidnapping saga, would seriously undermine the sense of peace and security of the public as concern over the rise in kidnappings grows,” Menigo said. Silinga and his four co-accused will return to court on Thursday when a date will be set for arguments on his bail application. [email protected]