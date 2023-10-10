Israel-Gaza war sparks protest across SA in solidarity with besieged Palestinians

Cape Town - After an escalation in violence that has claimed the lives of more than 1 400 people in Palestine and Israel, solidarity organisations in South Africa are intensifying their support via protests across the country. On Saturday, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades conducted an unprecedented and widespread attack, “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm/ Flood”, that saw fighters reach Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The resultant attack saw Israel launch operation “Swords of Iron”, shelling Gaza, with about 70% of its inhabitants refugees. Israel also halted the supply of electricity, fuel, and goods to Gaza. There is currently a land, sea, and air blockade on Gaza. Ahead of the verdict in the reopened inquest of Imam Abdullah Haron, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) held a placard demonstration outside of the Western Cape High Court yesterday. Present was ANC Western Cape provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed.

“You cannot blame the resistance for the current violence. “Israel remains the aggressor, a murderous regime supported by Western powers. Their naked hypocrisy is now being unmasked,” he said. A protest will also be held at the Samson Centre, Hatfield Street, Gardens at 3pm tomorrow and an interfaith vigil outside the Claremont Main Road Mosque at 1.30pm on Friday.

PSC spokesperson Usuf Chikte said: “We want the Israeli ambassador expelled, BDS to be intensifiedand South Africa to break off all cultural, diplomatic, and military relations with them.” The death toll in Gaza and the West Bank had reached close to 600 with over 2900 Palestinians injured. More than 123000 people in Gaza have been displaced. The SA BDS Coalition with activists, trade unions, civil society, and faith based organisations are preparing for a “Day of Action in Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance to Apartheid and Colonialism” tomorrow.

This will include a demonstration outside the US Consulate in Johannesburg, and in Cape Town, after the US announced it would be sending multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel in an expression of support. The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said yesterday that the Jewish community would be holding prayer sessions and solidarity events in support of Israel in the coming days. SAZF national chairperson Rowan Polovin said more than 800 people have been killed, 2 500 injured and over 100 Israeli hostages taken.