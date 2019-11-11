Port Elizabeth - Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Mongameli Bobani said the outcry by Nelson Mandela Bay crowds who lined the streets from the early hours of the morning on Sunday did not fall on deaf ears.
This afternoon, a delegation led by former ANC MPL Christian Martin representing the Northern Areas and the Khoi-San community, came to Bobani's office to raise their concerns and fears after Springboks supporters in the Northern Areas of Port Elizabeth took to the streets in protest after the trophy tour skipped several scheduled stops along the route.
Bobani said his municipal Facebook page was filled with sad stories of terminally ill people, children and people from all walks of life who had to return home disappointed due to a last minute route change.
“I was assured by municipal officials that they did not make the call for this to happen and that all the relevant stakeholders played a role during the planning stages of the event. I further noticed an apology from the Springboks that was widely circulated on social media following the changes on Sunday," Bobani said.
“I am in the process of writing a letter to the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to amplify the impact of the outcry and for them to consider the disappointment of the residents who lined streets in Uitenhage, the Northern Areas, and William Moffett but had to return home disappointed and dejected."