It’s a gamble: Mixed views on Somerset West getting its very own casino

Cape Town - A public hearing on the proposed casino for Somerset West is scheduled for this week, as the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board considers the application of Tsogo Sun Caledon to relocate the casino to the Helderberg. According to an official notice by the board, which was sent to the Cape Argus by a source, Tsogo Sun Caledon previously advertised for public comments and objections, and due to the nature of objections received, the board has now scheduled the public hearing in both the Overberg and Helderberg areas.

The notice said the hearings would allow the public to make oral submissions to the board and to testify or to call witnesses. An objection that merely states that one is opposed to gambling, without much substantiation, will have a lower weighting than a factual objection, according to the notice. “The applicant will also have an opportunity to respond to each objector’s submission at the public hearing, cross-examine any witnesses and to present evidence before the board,” the notice said.

Liezel Hartman of Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board’s Legal Services said residents or interested parties are welcome to make oral representations at the public hearing on 12 July 2024, which will be recorded and considered in the Board’s deliberation of the relocation application. “This deliberation will be done at a sitting of the Board, after the hearing and once all investigation has been completed,”she said. The site for the proposed relocation and development is situated on a portion of the farm that previously formed part of the Somerset West Golf Course.

Chris Wacker of La Wingerd-Links Neighbourhood Watch said they objected to the proposed relocation of the casino to Somerset West. According to Wacker, the move had the potential to negatively impact the Helderberg community. Wacker said while the period for written submissions passed, many residents were unable to send emails.

“This casino would not encourage non-gaming businesses in Helderberg because gamblers do not leave the casino to visit other shops and businesses. “This casino would negatively impact residential property values due to increased traffic to both the R102 and N2, late night noise. “It is therefore imperative that the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board deny the proposed relocation of the Tsogo Sun Caledon Casino to Somerset West,” Wacker said.

In response to a Facebook post, some users welcomed the idea of a casino in the area. Michael van der Westhuizen wrote: “It will not negatively impact the Helderberg community. “It will bring much-needed employment to the community and generate revenue.