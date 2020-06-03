It's all systems go again for SANParks during level 3

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - It's all systems go for the SA National Parks (SANParks) after they announced that under level 3 of the nationwide lockdown they are open for business. Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said: “All fishing including recreational fishing is permitted with the exception of charter fishing.” Hunting, self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks, as well as recreational fishing are among the activities the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has included in the directions under the Covid-19 lockdown level 3. The directions that guide marine and freshwater fisheries, forestry and biodiversity sectors under the level 3 of the lockdown are published in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations “While we understand that many nature lovers are keen to get back to our national parks and game reserves, it would be prudent to wait until the relevant authorities are comfortable with their state of preparedness to welcome visitors,” she said.

SANParks announced on Sunday that only its open-access national parks namely Golden Gate Highlands, parts of Garden Route and Table Mountain National Park, with the exception of Boulders Beach and Cape Point would allow access to visitors from on Monday.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company managing director Wahida Parker said: “The first consideration for the management team is the safety of our staff and visitors. Operational activity closed from March 18 and a date for resumption of operations has not been confirmed yet.

“This time of year is normally our quieter period when we would be doing our annual maintenance. We are taking advantage of the opportunity to prepare ourselves properly for when we can reopen. To this end, we are in consultations with our own partners as well as with other industry bodies and government.”

Mayor Dan Plato said he has written to Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to request that regulations be amended to allow for the opening of beaches, parks, fields and reserves in a safe and responsible manner.

[email protected]