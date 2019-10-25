Andrew Jordaan was handed a life sentence for the rape and murder of Felicity Cilliers, Supplied

Cape Town - After waiting 12 years for justice, the father of murdered Felicity Cilliers, 28, finally gave a sigh of relief when convicted rapist and murderer Andrew Jordaan was handed a life sentence. The sentence was meted out by Judge Lister Nuku in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Jordaan also received 10 years imprisonment for rape. Judge Nuku said Jordaan had showed no remorse and elected to remain silent, and the reason for the murder had remained a mystery.

“Not only did the accused rob the deceased of her dignity by raping her, he also murdered her cold-bloodedly for no apparent reason. He committed a heinous crime that can only be described as callous. This crime was premeditated and the accused took Cilliers to a secluded spot, where she was killed,” the judge said.

Cilliers was raped and murdered on Long Lands Farm in Stellenbosch in 2007. The post-mortem report showed that she had been strangled and hit consistently on her head with a blunt object.

Initially, Jordaan pleaded not guilty and denied ever having sexual intercourse with her, but changed his tune after prosecutor Mbulelo Koti confronted him with DNA results linking him to the crime.