Izobell launches book amid mental health challanges

Cape Town - Veteran performer and producer, Alistair Izobell, says the public has been accepting and understanding of his story as he prepares to launch his self-published book titled, Broken to Heal, this weekend. Izobell has been mesmerising audiences for 40 years and became a household name as a nine-year-old boy in the musical called District Six and later gained fame with his hit cover of Venus in 1993.

Throughout his career, Izobell has introduced new talent to the industry, nurtured existing artists, and even penned theme songs for soap operas and a song for an internationally Grammy Award-winning group. However, behind the spotlight, there was a darker reality. Izobell was grappling with depression and when the pressure became unbearable on September 13, 2023, he attempted to take his own life.

Now, having survived this attempt, he is on a long road to recovery and healing and is launching his book, born from his therapy sessions and his desire to become a better person. He said the support since announcing he will be releasing the book has been nothing short of fantastic. “People have been warm, embracing, accepting, understanding and caring. I guess being a well-known publicly recognised person, me coming out and being brave enough to talk about my mental health challenges and the stories that were corridor stories that I took ownership of my narrative, because it is important for me to tell my story rather than it being told in a different version by someone else.

“I am warmed by the show of understanding and tolerance and the reality of mental wellness is a very important thing in our society and people understand it is no longer taboo but something that many people if not most of us have got to deal with.” He said that with the release of this book, he hopes to stop all corridor talk of someone who has been in the public space for so many years and assumptions of what had happened in his life to come to a halt. “I am openly being brave enough to tell my story.

“I am hoping that those who find themselves in a challenging space, mentally and emotionally will be able to stand up and say ‘I too am not coping’. “Particularly men because men have been so afraid to stand up and say ‘I have a problem’.” The launch is taking place this Saturday at The Artscape Theatre Foyer Well from 10.30am.

Entry is free and will include a short performance and Q&A session. Booking is essential and can be done via WhatsApp to 079 749 3535. [email protected]