Cape Town - Time in jail and prayer seem to be the answer to successfully quitting a life of gangsterism on the Cape Flats, according to a new study.
As Cape Flats residents continue to be terrorised by crime and violence despite several interventions, a paper by Jane Kelly, a University of Cape Town PhD graduate in psychology, examines how former gang members understand and make sense of ending their involvement in gangsterism.
The study showed that participants had transformed from a hard, stoic and typically masculine gangster identity to a reformed, pro-social man with a desire to care for their family and be a role model in the community. This transformation was marked by key turning points such as incarceration and religious experiences.
“I was interested in not only the process of exiting the gang but how they maintained that because there’s often a risk of rejoining, particularly in the context of poverty and unemployment,” said Kelly.
Kelly conducted two rounds of life-history interviews with 12 former gang members, ranging in age from their early 20s to their 60s.