Victim: Ezra Daniels, a 7-year-old Parkwood boy killed in a gang drive-by shooting. Picture: Supplied

The mother of Ezra Daniels, a 7-year-old Parkwood boy killed in a gang drive-by shooting, said no sentence to his killers would ever bring him back. Desiree Daniels said it is a year and eight months since her last born’s death and she still struggled with life.

“This is tough for me. No sentence will ever bring back my son. Not 25 years or even life imprisonment is worth my son’s life. Life without him is hard and sad. I don’t know what to do to ease the pain,” she said.

Provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula issued a statement claiming victory that one of Ezra’s killers, Taliem Bianci, entered into a plea and sentence agreement.

Bianci was sentenced to 50 years in jail on charges including Ezra’s murder and two attempted murder charges.

Ezra was playing with his friend in Abdullah Moosa Street, Parkwood, when a white Citi VW Golf drove down the street in September 2017. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire at a rival gang member and in the process Ezra was fatally wounded.

Desiree Daniels said it is a year and eight months since her last born’s death and she still struggled with life. Picture: Daily Voice/Supplied

Bianci was identified as the shooter.

Jula commended the detectives attached to Provincial Organised Crime who ensured that the alleged gang leader was convicted for the crimes he committed in 2017.

Daniels said she was still confused over the sentence. “for the past year he denied everything and now all of a sudden he admits. Was he maybe advised by his lawyers only to get a lesser sentence? He and his co-accused never showed any remorse.”

The trial of Ikeraam Bianci, Marlon Neehuis Kimberley Solomons and Kelly Daniels starts today.

[email protected]