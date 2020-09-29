James Vos announces plans to run for DA chairperson in the Western Cape
Cape Town - Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos has announced he will be running for the DA’s provincial chairpersonship.
Vos made the announcement on his social media account on Tuesday morning.
“I have dedicated my whole life to the party and this is a big step for me. My focus will be ensuring that the party is in a state of readiness ahead of the elections next year,” said Vos.
Vos was chosen as part of Mayor Dan Plato’s mayco team in 2018. Vos has played a significant role during the lockdown trying to get Cape Town’s economy back on track.
Asked if perhaps he will have enough time to be a mayco member and chairperson Vos said: “It's making sure I have the right people to stand with me. I will be using this opportunity to also showcase our economy and show what our party is capable of.”.
The party is expected to elect a new provincial chairperson on the November 21.
His announcement comes just a day before Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to announce regulations for international travel. Vos has been regularly visiting Cape Town International Airport in preparation for the reopening of the country’s international borders.
Meanwhile, Plato is gearing up for the party to elect a new metro chairperson. He is in a power battle with the incumbent, Grant Twigg.
The election of a new metro chairperson is expected to be held next month (October).
Cape Argus