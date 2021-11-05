Jason Rohde loses bid to get Judge Salie-Hlophe to recuse herself from his bail application

Cape Town - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has lost his appeal in the Western Cape High Court to get Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe to recuse herself from his bail application. Rohde brought the application for recusal after he discovered that Judge Salie-Hlophe, who delivered a scathing verdict against him for the murder of his wife Susan in July 2016 sentencing him to an effective 20 years in jail.

That case centred on whether Rohde murdered his wife with her death being staged as a suicide, or whether whether there was a reasonable possibility that she might have actually killed herself. During his trial, Rohde’s lawyer had argued that Susan had been so devastated by his affair with an estate agent that she hanged herself in the bathroom of their room at the Spier hotel in Stellenbosch. Judge Salie-Hlophe also declined Rohde’s appeal to indefinitely postpone his application to have his bail extended as he awaits his Constitutional Court appeal in the case of the killing of his wife.