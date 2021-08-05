Jealous Cape man convicted of bludgeoning his girlfriend and her son to death

Cape Town - A Worcester man who bludgeoned his girlfriend and her son to death has been convicted of two counts of murder, attempted murder, attempted arson and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Moegamat Kassiem Fortuin pleaded guilty to the charges.

The evidence before the court revealed that Fortuin was in a relationship with Melvina Adler and he murdered her and her 10-year-old son, Jovante Clyde Deelan, in November 2020 at his family home in Monrone Street in Roodewal, Worcester. The court heard that the pair had an extremely volatile relationship and Fortuin was extremely jealous. However, an incident occurred days prior to their murders.

According to the summary of facts before the court, Fortuin and Adler were visiting a friend on November 3, 2020, and drinking. Fortuin became abusive towards Adler, who eventually wanted to leave. On their way home Fortuin tried to hit Adler, but he was prevented from touching her.

Adler, who kept on walking, was ambushed by Fortuin from behind. He grabbed her around the neck and ran with her into a steel safety fence. A friend intervened and Adler was taken to hospital for medical treatment. On November 8, 2020, the day of the murders, both Adler and her son were last seen at Fortuin’s family home.

During the day members of the community last saw the young boy walking with Fortuin, who had also bought two bottles of petrol at a local petrol station. At about 2pm was the last time Adler and her son were seen inside Fortuin’s room. There was another person in one of the bedrooms throughout the day.

At about 7.30pm, people inside the home started getting a petrol stench within the home and at the time Fortuin’s room door was locked. The court heard that the door had to be kicked in to gain entry and this is where both deceased were found on the bed and Fortuin on the floor. The heavy smell of petrol was overwhelming in the room.

The court heard that the cause of death of the deceased was “blunt force trauma to the head”. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Fortuin’s conviction. He said the matter has been postponed until August 11 for pre-sentencing reports.