Judge Monde Samela also found Peters guilty on a count of child neglect in respect of Jeremiah.
His co-accused, Abigail Ruiters, Jeremiah’s mother, was found guilty on one charge of child neglect but acquitted on two similar charges relating to her other two minor children, as well as on a count of murder.
Jeremiah was certified dead on arrival at the Factreton Clinic on June 12, 2017, when Peters brought him there. Peters claimed the toddler had suffered a fit, and while running to the clinic, with the child wrapped in a jacket, the child had slipped from the jacket and fallen to the ground, and he had fallen on top of the child.
Judge Samela found all the medical evidence contradicted Peters’s claim.