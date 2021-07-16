Jeremy Vearey, axed Western Cape head of detectives, gets his security detail back

Cape Town - The security detail of the axed Western Cape head of detectives, Jeremy Vearey, has been reinstated following an order by the Western Cape High Court. The protection detail assigned to Vearey was withdrawn at the start of this month following his dismissal in May.

The court has ordered that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile assign Vearey two members of the Tactical Response Team who were vetted and appraised about the security threats against him, while when required to attend court for testifying and for necessary travelling, four members be provided. The court also ordered that if Vearey was successfully reinstated in the SAPS, his protection would continue and be subject to clause 11 of the SAPS Security Policy No 3 of 2019 “and to any appeal or review proceedings in respect of the Safety and Security Bargaining Council decision”. Vearey approached the Western Cape High Court last week to have his security detail reinstated with immediate effect, citing security threats to his life.