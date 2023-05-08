Jerome Booysen’s son wounded in Green Point after being shot in a ‘hit’

Cape Town - The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was shot and injured in a hit in broad daylight. Joel Booysen was in a car in Green Point when unknown suspects opened fire at the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Friday on Somerset Road close to Cape Quarter, an upmarket shopping mall. Booysen was shot in his thigh and ran for cover. The son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was shot and injured in a hit in broad daylight. In one of a series of videos shared on social media, the club owner stood near the revolving door of the busy shopping centre. Three people stood around him and tried to assist the injured man. He had a belt around his thigh and later he was seen in a wheelchair.

Witnesses said he was shot as he got out of his car. “When the police arrived, the victim and the shooter had left the scene. The victim was taken away by a private car.” Cape Town 28 -2-2022 Alleged underworld kingpins Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen are finally set to go on trial for murder nearly six years after the death of Brian Wainstein.pic Leon knipe According to News24, sources close to Booysen’s father confirmed the attack could be linked to an altercation Booysen had last week, and this was the second known attack on him this year. Booysen was reportedly shot in his car in Belhar in March.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Cape Town Central SAPS were investigating an attempted murder case after a shooting incident on Friday at about 12.30pm on Somerset Road, Green Point. “Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen open fire at an adult male, wounding him. On arrival at the scene the members were informed that the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “Investigation is at an early stage, therefore no further details can be divulged. Crime scene experts were on the scene combing the area for clues. No one has been arrested.”