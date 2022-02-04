Jesse Hess murder accused allegedly told a witness he had 'stolen stuff' in his car

Cape Town - The trial of David van Boven, 33, and Tasliem Ambrose, 39, continued in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday where they appeared before Judge Judith Cloete. The two men have been charged with six counts of murder, rape, fraud or theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The State has accused them of killing 18-year-old Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan, who were found dead in their flat in Parow on August 30, 2019. Hess was a first-year theology student at UWC, while Lategan was an 85-year-old pensioner. State prosecutor advocate Emily Van Wyk yon Thursday read into evidence a statement made by Elizabeth Keyster, who has since died. Her son Desmond Keyster on Wednesday testified that he witnessed Van Boven pawning a ring and a car part in return for R100 cash with his mother.

In her statement, Keyster said that Van Boven came to her house on the day of the incident, accompanied by another man. “David told me that his car ran out of fuel and he borrowed R100 for petrol; he left a tape face and a woman’s ring for insurance with me. David told me that he had a lot of stuff in his car he was going to sell and then he would bring my money.” In the statement, she said that she had asked Van Boven where the “stuff” came from and his response indicated to her that the items were stolen.

“Late that night, on the same day, David and his friends came back and gave my R100 back to me. Afterwards he left in the white Golf,” Keyster said. The two allegedly assaulted Lategan and Hess, inflicting serious bodily harm and stealing: rings, a bank card, a laptop, two mobile phones and two television sets. They allegedly strangled both Lategan and Hess. It is alleged that they defrauded Hess by using her bank card to withdraw a sum of R100 at a Spar in Bellville.

It has also been revealed that Hess was raped. The State also called Laetitia Fortune, 37, to the stand. Fortune is the mother of Van Boven’s child and his ex-girlfriend. Fortune testified that Van Boven had disappeared the night before the incident and only returned the next day after 12pm. She said that she knew Ambrose from Hanover Park where they both stayed. She said that she didn’t know the two accused to be friends because according to her, Van Boven had no friends and was a church-going man.

Ambrose on Tuesday attempted to pin the incident on Van Boven and said that he was afraid for his life. The two pleaded not guilty but Ambrose said during his plea explanation they went to the apartment together and under Van Boven’s instructions took items from the house. He said that he attempted to flee but was unable to do so.