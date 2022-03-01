Jesse Hess murder accused: 'I don’t have sleepless nights worrying about charges against me'

Cape Town - “I can’t comment” was the pervading response from David van Boven while he was on the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. He was being questioned by advocate Emily Van Wyk while standing trial along with Tasliem Ambrose for the murders of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan.

Hess and Lategan were found dead in their Parow flat on August 30, 2019. According to evidence presented in court, they died of asphyxiation after being strangled. Their bodies were discovered by family members. Their mouths and noses had been wrapped in brown Sellotape, which had caused them to suffocate. Van Boven testified that he had no knowledge of what happened to Hess and Lategan. He said: “I don’t have sleepless nights worrying about the charges against me because I didn’t kill anyone.”

He told the court he knew Ambrose from Hanover Park, when he was staying with his ex-girlfriend. He said Ambrose was not his friend, that he did not associate with him and that he was wary of him. He also told the court that Ambrose smuggled drugs for a gang in the area. He further denied that he had any knowledge of the warning statement and confession, the contents of which were read out in court last week. In these documents, Van Boven detailed his involvement in the crime. He said Ambrose was with him on the day and together they stole a number of items from the flat.

Advocate Emily Van Wyk asked Van Boven how he thought it was possible for Ambrose to give detailed information when the victims were previously known to Van Boven but not Ambrose. Ambrose admitted in his plea explanation and in his confession that he and Van Boven went to the flat but that he only acted under Van Boven’s instruction. Tasliem Ambrose She put it to Van Boven that there was no way that police spoke to Ambrose before they spoke to Van Boven. He said that he could not answer questions on behalf of Ambrose because that was his confession, he also said he could not answer on behalf of the police.

A detail mentioned in the confessions of the accused stated that Van Boven had gone to see a woman the night before the murder. Family members giggled during proceedings when Van Boven said that he knew someone by the exact same name but pointed out that her name was spelt differently and therefore denied that it was the same person. Van Boven was unable to give any details about the flat, after he told the court that he had been inside three times. When Van Wyk asked him about the number of rooms, he said: “I can’t tell the court what is happening in that household. I never walked around in the house. If I was in the rooms I would tell you exactly how many.”