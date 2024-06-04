Joshlin: Residents find another clothing item believed to be that of the missing 6-year-old

Cape Town - Another clothing item has been found in Saldanha Bay in the continued search for missing Joshlin Smith. The jersey has been sent for forensic testing and analysis, as police confirmed that residents found the knitwear.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “We can confirm that community members found a jersey during a random search of the surroundings. Police forensic experts collected the clothing items for forensic analysis. “Investigation is ongoing with various specialised units who form part of an integrated investigation team. The investigation and search for the missing Joshlin continue.” Months after the 6-year-old went missing from her Middelpos home in Diazville, activist Reverend June Dolley-Major went to Saldanha Bay with fellow activist Celesthea Pierang and conducted a massive search on Thursday.

“It was quite emotional, we had quite a few people with us searching. We could feel the pain and people crying,” said Dolley-Major. “As we were searching the area, I heard some ladies shout, it was in the shrubs, what was suspicious was that there were clothes and then massive slabs put on top of it which was very suspicious. “We put gloves on, and there was a man standing near us. We asked them to lift it up, there was a jersey and blanket. The family members said Joshlin has a jersey like that and the size was hers, 5-6 years.

“The police came within minutes and the forensics also arrived. “Closer we found a woman’s jersey with something that looked like blood, we will find out from the forensics if it was in fact blood,” Joshlin’s paternal grandmother Lauretta Yon said that she hoped the evidence would lead to a positive outcome.

“I wasn’t part of the search because I had to work but I hope that the police discover something that will lead to us finding Joshlin. “It has been three months since she went missing, since we don’t know what happened and where she is.” Joshlin went missing on February 19 while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend Jacquen Appollis.