Cape Town - Speaker Dirk Smit, has decided not to act against JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security over the alleged irregular appointment of Robbie Robberts, the director of policing and enforcement services. Even though an investigation into the matter found the appointment irregular and recommended an investigation into Smith’s conduct, the Speaker said: “There was no transgression by JP Smith and the appointment was not irregular.

“I am still busy accumulating all the information, but to be honest, there was no new information that was mentioned in the report since we knew about this matter.

“Anyone who has more information must please come forward.”

In an interview on Monday, Smith maintained his innocence saying he had nothing to do with the hiring process of Robberts.

“I am not involved in any HR-related process.

“There are allegations that Robberts was engaged before the post came out.

“That is untrue. We started this process a long time before this post was filled. It was started three years ago.

“We knew it was critical to fill the post because there is a dearth in our traffic enforcement and we hear this on a daily basis from the public telling us there is not effective command control.”

Smith said that from the outset Robberts was capable of doing the job. The first engagement Smith said he had with Robberts was during a meeting with former mayor Patricia De Lille and Robberts.

He said he mentioned a few times only the City’s intention to advertise the position and encouraged Roberts to apply, but said he would have to go through a fair and thorough process.

“I told him you will have to go through a very competitive process just like all the other candidates. He initially didn’t want the position in the City. He was sceptical to apply for it,” he said.

The report showed email correspondence between Smith, Robberts and safety and security director Richard Bosman in relation to Robberts’ offer, even before the position was created.

“He would email us constantly to ask us questions about the post and every time he didn’t get an answer from Richard Bosman he would approach me. At one point I said this constant exchange of mails could be misrepresented,” Smith said.

The report tabled before the council was during a closed session on Thursday and the council voted not to adopt it.

The confidential report on allegations of “nepotism and abuse of power” was leaked to the media and irate workers and opposition political parties are pressing the DA-led council to take action against implicated officials.

The report also recommended that the council Speaker institute an investigation into the conduct of Smith in the “irregular” appointment of Robberts and that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against Bosman.

The report also found that the process followed in relation to the appointment of Robberts was defective, irregular and inconsistent with the principles of the HR policy.

[email protected]