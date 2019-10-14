JP Smith saved from no confidence motion thanks to Cape's DA leadership









The motion of no confidence against Mayco member of Safety and Security JP Smith has been withdrawn. File picture: Jason Boud/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - The motion of no confidence against Mayco member of Safety and Security JP Smith has been withdrawn. DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “We as leadership advised against it and suggested other mechanisms to deal with issues raised. Fortunately, those people who tabled it (the motion) listened.” The motion was brought forward by councillors Courtney Van Wyk and Steven Vuba. In their submission, they accuse Smith of being at the forefront of “actively driving disunity” within the party. Smith is also the deputy caucus leader of the City council. “During the 2019 Election campaign the Caucus Deputy Leader (Smith) lead meetings which plotted and planned the removal of the regional chairperson (Grant Twigg) and therefore actively dividing and driving a wedge within the caucus party,” the submission stated.

The submissions continues to paint a picture of Smith as a delinquent stating that after the independent report of the subcommittee established to enquire into tensions within the City, known as the “Steenhuisen Report” adopted by the party’s Federal Executive which places Smith at the center of “heightened tensions and disunity within the caucus.”

It also stated that attempts to foster unity were made but long-standing divisive behaviour did not cease.

This is the latest motion a councillor within the DA city caucus is facing as internal fractions continue to grow. It was just a week ago when the City’s metro chairperson Grant Twigg survived a motion of no confidence against him.

That motion was brought forward by councillor Rose Rau and Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase.

Smith has been in the Safety and Security portfolio since 2009.

Smith refused to divulge into the matter, “I reject the content of the motion and believe that the opposite can readily be demonstrated,” he said.

