Cape Town - The motion of no confidence against Mayco member of Safety and Security JP Smith has been withdrawn.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “We as leadership advised against it and suggested other mechanisms to deal with issues raised. Fortunately, those people who tabled it (the motion) listened.”
The motion was brought forward by councillors Courtney Van Wyk and Steven Vuba.
In their submission, they accuse Smith of being at the forefront of “actively driving disunity” within the party. Smith is also the deputy caucus leader of the City council.
“During the 2019 Election campaign the Caucus Deputy Leader (Smith) lead meetings which plotted and planned the removal of the regional chairperson (Grant Twigg) and therefore actively dividing and driving a wedge within the caucus party,” the submission stated.