Jubilation as refugee spokesperson accused of assault denied bail









Cape Town - The spokesperson for one of the refugee factions holed up in the Central Methodist Mission church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square, Jean-Pierre Balous (JP) was denied bail and remanded until next Friday, January 10. Balous appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s Court on Friday morning after his arrest following his assault on a fellow refugee earlier in the week. The courtroom was packed with refugees. Even in the gallery, the two factions of refugees sat separately with the anti-Balous faction claiming that JP's supporters, who were mainly from the Bangladeshi refugees who have been at the church, had been "bribed" to lend their support. Outside the court the anti-JP faction erupted into song and celebration when the news of the ruling was told to them. The two factions had begun gathering outside the courts from about 8:30am. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The anti-JP Balous faction celebrates outside the court. Video: Mwangi Githahu

On Thursday, the City of Cape Town's health officials have been denied access to the Central Methodist Church by one faction of refugees as they tried to intervene after word that several children have been affected by a chickenpox outbreak. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien said, “The City’s Health Department heard that there were two children diagnosed with chicken pox in the church. Efforts to investigate the possibility of an outbreak of chickenpox developing have been unsuccessful thus far on the basis that group leader was not available.”

“Health officials made it clear what health facilities are available in the vicinity, in case of need,” Badroodien added.

“It is important to note that chickenpox is not a serious medical condition and its potential complications are also not serious. There is also no specific treatment recommended for the condition,” said Badroodien.

Chickenpox is an infectious disease causing a mild fever and a rash of itchy inflamed pimples which turn to blisters and then loose scabs. It is caused by the herpes zoster virus and mainly affects children.

JP’s former deputy and now leader of the Congolese community based outside the church, Papy Sukami said: “I took six children who are suffering from chickenpox pox to the hospital this week where they were treated and given medication. I was also the one who reported to the health department and asked them to come and check on the situation in the church.”

“It is dirty, crowded and unhygienic in there and those conditions could start an epidemic,” said Sukami.

It is estimated about 100 refugees, mainly women and children are holed up inside the church while another 200 are dwelling in a makeshift tent city that has sprouted on the pavement outside the church and on Burg Street from the Square all the way up to the back entrance of the Food Lovers Market.

On Thursday a cleaning crew from the CCID spent time cleaning up the garbage that has been strewn outside the church and sweeping food and cool drink cans from the cobblestones at the main entrance.

[email protected]

Cape Argus