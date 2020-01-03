Cape Town - The spokesperson for one of the refugee factions holed up in the Central Methodist Mission church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square, Jean-Pierre Balous (JP) was denied bail and remanded until next Friday, January 10.
Balous appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s Court on Friday morning after his arrest following his assault on a fellow refugee earlier in the week.
The courtroom was packed with refugees. Even in the gallery, the two factions of refugees sat separately with the anti-Balous faction claiming that JP's supporters, who were mainly from the Bangladeshi refugees who have been at the church, had been "bribed" to lend their support.
Outside the court the anti-JP faction erupted into song and celebration when the news of the ruling was told to them. The two factions had begun gathering outside the courts from about 8:30am.
On Thursday, the City of Cape Town's health officials have been denied access to the Central Methodist Church by one faction of refugees as they tried to intervene after word that several children have been affected by a chickenpox outbreak.
Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien said, “The City’s Health Department heard that there were two children diagnosed with chicken pox in the church. Efforts to investigate the possibility of an outbreak of chickenpox developing have been unsuccessful thus far on the basis that group leader was not available.”