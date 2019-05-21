Ron Packham was found guilty of murdering his wife Gill. He was also found guilty of defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A crafty, competent deceiver and an accomplished liar, living a selfish, destructive life. This is how Judge Elizabeth Steyn described Rob Packham when she convicted him of the murder of his wife Gill Packham.

Packham, 57, was also found guilty of defeating the ends of justice by putting her body in the boot of her car and setting it alight.

Judge Elizabeth Steyn in her lengthy verdict described him as a crafty, competent deceiver and an accomplished liar, living a selfish, destructive life.

“After years of deceiving his wife and family, Rob Packham finally removed his wife and thought that he could continue an affair with Mrs X,” said Judge Steyn, as she convicted Packham for the murder of his wife.

He was found guilty of punching his wife’s head, getting rid of the murder weapon and then setting her car alight with her body in the boot.

Her green BMW was found burnt out at the Diep River railway station last February 22.

After judgment was delivered, Packham tried to make contact with his two daughters and sister, who were sitting in the first row in the gallery.

Nicola Packham, who had previously testified in court, whispered to her handcuffed father, “It’s okay.”

She and her sister then turned their backs to flashing cameras in court before rushing out of the courtroom.

The courtroom was packed with journalists and law students.

Earlier, while delivering judgment, Judge Steyn highlighted Packham’s character and conduct on the day of his wife’s disappearance.

“He didn’t act in the manner of a distraught husband, even when authorities showed him gruesome details of his wife’s injuries.

“He deceived his wife and family and proclaimed his marriage was wonderful while continuing with his extra-marital affair,” she said.

Judge Steyn said she observed how Packham, during cross-examination, failed to show any emotion, but was frustrated when asked questions by the prosecutor, advocate Susan Galloway, even passing snide comments.

She said the totality of evidence points overwhelmingly to the guilt of the accused and the State had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said Packham had direct intent to kill his wife. On the morning of his wife’s disappearance, Packham was the last person to see her alive.

Packham’s phones, one for work that was used to communicate with his family and friends, the other a private phone only used to communicate with his mistress, were both off that morning. His work phone was only switched on at 9.47am, but was switched off again at just after 9pm when he left his sister's home in Tokai.

Judge Steyn questioned why his phone was off that night when he knew his wife was missing.

“His version of why his phone was off is questionable and suspect. There was a lack (a) of interest in finding his wife. Instead of going to report her missing at the Diep River police station as instructed, he went home and then later went to his sister's home.”

She said Nicola did a better job of searching for her mother in Joburg than her father who was in Cape Town.

Judge Steyn said she found Packham’s version of going car shopping on the morning of his wife's disappearance improbable and fabricated.

She asked where were the people that he would have spoken to at the car dealerships.

She also ruled that the identity parade, which the defence argued was tainted and irregular, was satisfactory and fair.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We are elated with the outcome, having worked with circumstantial evidence.

"We were convinced that there was no one else who could've killed the deceased other than the accused.”

A date for sentencing procedures will be confirmed today.

[email protected]