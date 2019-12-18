Judge dismisses bid to increase convicted killer Reghard Groenewald's 10-year sentence









Judge Derek Wille dismissed the Director of Public Prosecutions’ application for leave to appeal against the sentence imposed on murderer Reghard Groenewald. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The 10-year prison sentence imposed on murderer Reghard Groenewald was upheld by Judge Derek Wille as he dismissed the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) application for leave to appeal against the sentence. Judge Wille, delivering the finding in the Western Cape High Court, said he was of the opinion that an appeal against the sentence would have no reasonable prospect of success. The DPP argued the sentence handed to Groenewald for murdering Hilary van Rooyen and the one year for stealing her belongings were too lenient and shockingly inappropriate. The State also contended that the court had over-emphasised Groenewald‘s personal circumstances. He was sentenced in August after being convicted of murdering Van Rooyen in her Durbanville home in 2017. Groenewald claimed he hit her with a vase after she allegedly sexually assaulted him by pushing her breasts close to his chest, grabbed his buttocks and threatened to tell everyone he had tried to rape and assault her.

Judge Wille said: “I am not persuaded that another court might find that these specific personal circumstances of Groenewald were over- emphasised at the expense of the seriousness (of the crime) and the impact thereof on the deceased’s community.”

The judge pointed out the DPP took the position he should have convicted Groenewald of robbery with aggravating circumstances for stealing Van Rooyen’s remote, keys and cellphones when he left the murder scene.

“In my view there is not a lot of evidence to contend for a conviction of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The evidence presented by the State left the court with doubt as to exactly what happened between Groenewald and the deceased...

“Out of respect for the deceased’s family, I specifically refrained from making a finding that any relationship existed between Groenewald and deceased.”

[email protected]