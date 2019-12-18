Judge Wille, delivering the finding in the Western Cape High Court, said he was of the opinion that an appeal against the sentence would have no reasonable prospect of success.
The DPP argued the sentence handed to Groenewald for murdering Hilary van Rooyen and the one year for stealing her belongings were too lenient and shockingly inappropriate.
The State also contended that the court had over-emphasised Groenewald‘s personal circumstances.
He was sentenced in August after being convicted of murdering Van Rooyen in her Durbanville home in 2017. Groenewald claimed he hit her with a vase after she allegedly sexually assaulted him by pushing her breasts close to his chest, grabbed his buttocks and threatened to tell everyone he had tried to rape and assault her.