Judgement in the Wynberg court murder to be heard this week

Cape Town - Arguments for the State against Christopher Hukura, who allegedly stabbed a man to death at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, were presented in the Western Cape High Court before Acting Judge Theo Grobbelaar. It is alleged that Hukura fatally stabbed Chad Petersen during a brawl at the court on July 24, 2019. He also allegedly stabbed Merlin Japhta as part of his involvement in criminal gang activity as a member of the Six Bobs gang.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting criminal gang activity. The State’s case was supported by witnesses who were at the scene on the day of the crime and those involved in the brawl. The State also used video footage from the court to determine what happened on the day. Judge Grobbelaar questioned the grounds for Hukura’s actions to be considered as “premeditated” and whether his actions were planned.

State prosecutor advocate Megan September told the court that it was premeditated because he had waited patiently before he stabbed Petersen. “If you look at the actions of the accused, he doesn’t go up to the ramp to join the rest of the Six Bobs there, no he sits at the bottom and waits patiently and then he gets up and moves. Clearly he knew exactly what it is that he was going to do and that his movements as he’s approaching is clearly calculated,” September said. She told the court the accused waited until Petersen jumped over the rail and then only started moving.

September asked the court to convict the accused on all charges. “The fact that the accused went running towards the door of court 1 and at the same time taking the knife out of his pocket is also an indication of what his intention was and that he knew he was going to stab the deceased and did in fact proceed to do so.” During the trial, Hukura admitted that he was part of the “Six Bobs”, video footage played in court showed him at the scene on the day of the murder.

Hukura testified that he was trying to protect himself when he lifted his arm in the video at the moment when Petersen jumped over the railing. He also testified that the reason he ran to the door in court 1 was because he was scared. He testified that he ran towards Merlin Japhta with a phone and not a knife. September asked the court to convict the accused on all charge but defence counsel advocate Mornay Calitz requested that Hukura be acquitted of all charges against his client. Calitz said that Hukura would have aided and abetted a crime if the State had charged other people who were involved. He also said no evidence was led that the “Six Bobs” came to court that day looking for rival gangs, and that the injury caused after Japhta was stabbed was not serious enough to be considered an attempt on his life.