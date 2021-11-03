Judgment in Cape law enforcement officer’s killing of undercover SAPS officer postponed

Cape Town - Judgment in the case of Cape Town law-enforcement officer Morne Horn, who in October last year was charged with two counts of murder for shooting and killing undercover police officer Thandimfundo Sigcu and suspect, Bongani Jack, has been postponed until November 18. During his trial, Horn, who pleaded not guilty, admitted that on January 7, 2020 while on duty at about 9pm and accompanied by fellow law-enforcement officer, Lubabalo Blom, he fired two shots at Sigcu whom he mistook for a robber, after seeing his firearm.

During an encounter that took place on Heerengracht Street, Horn and Blom questioned Sigcu who tried to explain who he was and that he was arresting Jack for being in possession of drugs. Sigcu died on the scene of the shooting as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. The other shot hit Jack, who was admitted to hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the head but died 12 days later. In his testimony Horn said he shot at Sigcu in self-defence.Horn testified that he had been a law-enforcement officer for two years and a few months when the incident occurred.

He said it was the first time that he had shot at a human being and did so because he thought Sigcu was going to shoot him and his partner. A witness James August testified that he and his wife were coming from the parade where they saw Sigcu and Jack. He said he and his wife were walking in the direction of Standard Bank when they saw Sigcu chasing Jack in a bid to arrest him.

“When they reached Standard Bank, Sigcu tripped Jack and he fell and a struggle ensued when Sigcu tried to handcuff Jack. “A bakkie then pulled up and two men in uniform jumped out. One had a firearm in his hand and fired two shots. Sigcu’s firearm was tucked into his belt on the right side at his back. “The law enforcement officer walked closer after he fired two shots and Jack and Sigcu were lying on the ground, he then kicked the firearm away,” said August.