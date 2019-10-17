The City said the court should not find fault with it seeing development opportunities. The City’s legal representative, Ron Paschke, said: “Granting a review will still have no practical effect because it does not have an impact on any of our decisions.
“This is a city with a massive housing crisis and a massive unemployment problem, and part of the City’s mandate is to look for development opportunities, as it has done with this property.”
The case dealt with the Oakland City development. Oaklands City, the developers, plan to build about 30000 homes in the area. The initial development application was made by Oaklands City back in 2008 to turn it into a residential area, but the city council voted against this. In 2016, the City reportedly granted the developer permission to rezone the land.
This was then appealed by the campaign that was formerly known as the Schaapkraal Civic and Environmental Association. The association submitted a 19-page document that strongly objected to the land-rezoning process.