Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema and Premier Helen Zille are both being touted as the next UCT chancellor to replace outgoing chancellor Graça Machel. UCT registrar Royston Pillay said Machel’s term was ending this year after first elected in 1999.

Pillay said the chancellor was the titular head of the university and presided at all graduation ceremonies and conferred all degrees and awards in the name of the university.

“The role of chancellor requires an individual of stature, with exceptional personal qualities and integrity.”

Pillay said nominations in writing must be signed by at least 20 people (but not more than 30), each of whom must be either a member of the convocation or a member of staff or a student at the university.

Kamvelihle Tabata, SRC treasurer-general, was in favour of Malema. “He must be the appointed chancellor of the university based on many reasons, including the fact that he wants to transform our societies.”

Tabata said: “If UCT wants to transform, there is no reason not to appoint Malema as a chancellor, especially considering the political dynamics of South Africa.

“He is also leading the biggest, fastest-growing movement in the country.”

DA Students Organisation chairperson Caleb Kay wanted Zille to be the next chancellor.

Kay said they would be starting the process of nominating her as the next chancellor for UCT.

“The reason being that Zille has played a really important role in the development of this country, specifically in the Western Cape, where UCT is situated.”

President of the UCT’s Association of Black Alumni, Jack Luthuli said their expectation was that the chancellor must be a person of high esteem who was not only capable of executing on this requirement, but who was also able to assist in removing any external impediments that may detract the university from pursuing its vision.

Closing date for nominations is June 7.

* Nominations must be sent to: The Registrar, University of Cape Town, Private Bag X3, Rondebosch, 7701 or via email to [email protected]

