June reopening for Cape schools welcomed by Education MEC

Cape Town - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has welcomed Basic Education Angie Motshekga's announcement that schools will reopen on June 1, for Grade 7s and 12s. Schäfer said it had been difficult for the department to make preparations without knowing exactly when schools would reopen. "It has been extremely difficult for the Western Cape Education Department to make preparations without a final approved date. Nevertheless, we have been doing a lot of work in preparation for the opening of schools which I shall outline in more detail from on Wednesday," she said. Schäfer added that there were still a number of details to be worked out. She said the Department of Basic Education would provide guidance in the coming days, "always with the safety of our officials, school staff, and learners uppermost in our minds".

The MEC also said that they are very pleased that the National School Nutrition Programme will commence for all learners when schools reopen.

"This nutritional support has been sorely missed," Schäfer said.

Cape Argus

