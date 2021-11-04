Just under 1 000 Covid-19 active cases for the Western Cape as infections continue to drop

Cape Town - The Western Cape continues to see a drop in Covid-19 infections, with just under 1 000 Covid-19 active infections. The province reported 987 active infections, 523 157 confirmed cases, and 502 021 recoveries as of 1pm on Thursday.

Around 20 149 people in the province succumbed to the virus due to Covid-19 complications. Around 6 735 reinfections have occurred. Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said that to date, 3 693 118 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Wednesday.

Around 2 339 316 individuals have been vaccinated of which 1 880 633 have been fully vaccinated, said Van der Heever. The province maintains that it aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by December, prioritising those over the age of 50. “Throughout the vaccine programme it showed that once a new age cohort opened, there was a sudden spike in interest, where large numbers wanted to vaccinate immediately.

“As seen across the country, once large numbers in an age band have been vaccinated the numbers do drop a bit. Our weekly targets have regularly been met, but in some instances mainly due to this reason there were also some drop-offs.” There are around 300 vaccination sites across public and private areas in the province. “Resources are now being shifted based on the changes in behaviour and the different phases of the programme, which includes outreaches, pop-up sites and wellness buses – all going into communities,” said Van der Heever.