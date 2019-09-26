Justice Edwin Cameron is new Stellenbosch University chancellor







Retired Constitutional Court judge, academic and author Justice Edwin Cameron was elected Stellenbosch University (SU) chancellor on Wednesday. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Retired Constitutional Court judge, academic and author Justice Edwin Cameron was elected Stellenbosch University (SU) chancellor on Wednesday. An SU alumnus and a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2015, Cameron was elected by the overwhelming majority of an electoral college comprising members of council, members of the executive committee of senate as well as the president and vice-president of the SU convocation. “I am honoured and humbled to have this chance to serve SU and its communities, and look forward to my new tasks,” he said. Rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said: “It is a privilege to have someone of the stature of Justice Cameron as chancellor of the university. “He is a champion for human rights and boasts a distinguished legal career.

“I look forward to working with him. We also thank our current chancellor, Dr Johann Rupert, for his hard work and assistance during his term, which ends on December 31.”

SU council chairperson George Steyn also welcomed Cameron’s election, while Carli van Wyk, outgoing students’ representative council chairperson and council member described the announcement as very good news and highlighted the fact that Cameron served on the SRC during his student days at SU.

Cameron started out his career at, among others, Wits university’s Centre for Applied Legal Studies before he was appointed as senior counsel (SC) in 1994, and as an acting judge of the high court by then-president Nelson Mandela later that same year.

He was appointed as a judge of the high court in 1995, judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2001, and justice of the Concourt in 2009.

As the first South African in a high-profile public office speaking openly about his HIV status and experience taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), Justice Cameron made a credible and crucial contribution to more accessible ARV treatment for all HIV-positive South Africans.