An SU alumnus and a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2015, Cameron was elected by the overwhelming majority of an electoral college comprising members of council, members of the executive committee of senate as well as the president and vice-president of the SU convocation.
“I am honoured and humbled to have this chance to serve SU and its communities, and look forward to my new tasks,” he said.
Rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said: “It is a privilege to have someone of the stature of Justice Cameron as chancellor of the university.
“He is a champion for human rights and boasts a distinguished legal career.