Justice for Delvina as her killer is sentenced to two life terms

Cape Town - The man convicted of raping and killing 6-year-old Delvina Europa from Elim in the Western Cape was sentenced to two life terms and 13 years' imprisonment in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court on Friday. Reagan Zietsman pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the administration of justice earlier this week. Zietsman received eight years' imprisonment for kidnapping, life imprisonment for rape, life imprisonment for murder and five years' imprisonment for defeating the administration of justice. All sentences are to run concurrently. The court also ordered Zietsman's name to be recorded in the national register for sex offenders. Reagan Zietsman pleaded guilty to kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the administration of justice earlier this week. Picture: Supplied Delvina was last seen on Sunday, March 24, 2019, while playing in front of a neighbour’s home in Nuwestaat when she disappeared.

The Grade 1 pupil from Elim Moravian Primary School was reported missing the next day, and on Tuesday the community found her body in a bush.

In his affidavit to the court, Zietsman detailed what he had done to Delvina.

He stated that he raped her in the bushes close to a school for the disabled, penetrated her with his penis and ejaculated into her vagina.

In order to keep Delvina quiet, he placed his hand over her nose and mouth, smothering her to death.

During arguments of aggravation and mitigation of sentencing, state prosecutor advocate Maria Marshall called Dr Louise Mari Kruger, who confirmed the cause of death to be consistent with smothering.

The acting director of public prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentence and thanked Marshall and the investigating team for their hard work and dedication.

“The prosecution of child murders is a key priority for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Various protocols, such as participating in child death reviews, are in place to ensure child murders are identified from the onset, that the investigation is prioritised and the prosecutions are successful.

“This matter is one such success. The NPA will continue to strive to bring justice to all victims of child murder and their families,” she added.

African News Agency (ANA)