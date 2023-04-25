Kalk Bay small fishermen want lobster processing plant at harbour to cut costs

Cape Town - Kalk Bay small-scale fishermen want the government to build a lobster infrastructure processing plant at the harbour to save on exorbitant transport costs for the local fishermen. The call was made on behalf of the fishermen by their representative, Faez Poggenpoel, who described himself as a fifth-generation fisherman during a meeting with members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure.

The MPs were on the penultimate stop of their tour of six small harbours across the province, including Murray’s Bay Harbour on Robben Island, Yzerfontein Harbour, Hout Bay Harbour and Gordon’s Bay Harbour. They were accompanied by officials from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Currently, the only such lobster processing plant in the region is the one in Hout Bay. There is another one in Port Nolloth, but that is in Namaqualand in the Northern Cape.

Representative of the small-scale fishermen in Kalk Bay Faez Poggenpoel. screenshot In support of the fishermen, committee member Madeleine Hicklin (DA) said: “I totally buy into the vision and I think it’s a wonderful vision that we continue to assist you as much as possible to realise your dream to make this an internationally accredited and internationally acceptable standard.” The DPWI has previously said it was committed to reviewing the feasibility of the request, but that it would first have to consult with affected stakeholders to determine how they can assist the small-scale fishermen in the area in this regard. Kalk Bay Harbour Master Shafiek Ebrahim told the committee about a number of international and local film shoots that had taken place at the harbour, as well as regular visits from both international and local tourists, who bring revenue and contribute to the local economy of the area.

Committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana (ANC) urged the DPWI and the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and the Environment to regulate fees charged at small harbours across the country to be at market-rate standard in order to remain profitable. Committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana, (ANC) centre flanked by members Sharome Renay van Schalkwyk, (ANC) left and Lindiwe Mjobo, (ANC) in Kalk Bay. Screenshot Ntobongwana said most of the rental leases at small harbours were charged at rates that were agreed upon almost 20 years ago, and had a negative impact on the revenue of each harbour. The harbours pay market price rates and taxes to the municipalities although they do not collect market-rate fees from tenants and users.

The committee said it planned to schedule a joint meeting with its sister portfolio committee on fisheries, forestry and the environment to discuss the regulation of leases, fees and tariffs. Committee members said both departments should prioritise regular maintenance at all harbours to avoid dilapidation of infrastructure. In their statement they demanded regular maintenance to avoid the piling of silt and sand and noted that major dredging work was last undertaken by the DPWI in 2018.