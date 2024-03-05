Kalkfontein fire victims in urgent need of assistance

Kuils River fire victims have reached out to the public for help after their homes were razed in a fire that ripped through the Kalkfontein informal settlement. Three families were displaced after the fire broke out in the early hours of yesterday.

Two girls, aged 3 and 14, were among four people who were wounded. Chris Zukie, a spokesperson for the fire victims, said everything perished in a matter of minutes. “We don’t know what exactly happened but when we woke up there was fire around us.

“The fire started in a room and then we started shouting and calling people,” he said. “The people are hurting about losing their things.” Zukie said those who were affected lost all their possessions, including important documents.

“They lost their passports, clothes and beds. I lost all my clothes as well. I couldn’t save anything, I could only get my ID and phone,” he said. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Edward Bosch, said they responded just after 3am. He said the cause of the fire was unknown, while two structures were destroyed.

“A call was received at 2.53am on March 4. The first vehicle arrived at 3.07am. “No issues reported at this incident,” he said. Bosch said those who were wounded were taken to hospital.

“One female minor was transported to Red Cross Children’s Hospital. “One adult female with upper body burn wounds was transported to Tygerberg Hospital. “One adult male with upper and lower extremities burn wounds was transported to Tygerberg Hospital,” Bosch said.

Donations of food, clothing, bedding, and blankets were needed for the fire victims. “Clothes and food couldn’t be saved. We are now looking for ways to change things,” said Bosch. Ward councillor Ebrahim Sawant said it was the second fire in a week to break out in Kalkfontein.